Ferrari Challenge UK kicks off at Snetterton

The Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK, the Maranello-based manufacturer’s national series now in its fifth season, kicks off this weekend, 28-30 April at the Snetterton circuit in Norfolk. The format comprises free practice, qualifying and two races for each of the five rounds on the 2023 calendar. The drivers, divided into the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell classes, will also compete at Oulton Park, Brands Hatch, Silverstone to end in Spa Francorchamps, in Belgium, in parallel with the sixth leg of the European series.

Trofeo Pirelli. In the Trofeo Pirelli, last year’s Champion, Lucky Khera, has progressed from the UK series to the Ferrari Challenge EU series, meaning that Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst) and H. Sikkens (HR Owen London), respectively second and third in the final standings in 2022, will seek to take advantage. Several other drivers from last season will also start again this year: Graham De Zille (Meridien Modena), Faisal Al Faisal (HR Owen London) and John Dhillon (Graypaul Nottingham). Carl Cavers (Graypaul Nottingham), who impressed in the second half of 2022, moves up from the Coppa Shell.

Coppa Shell. In the Coppa Shell, 2022 front-runners and regular podium placers, Paul Rogers (JCT600 Leeds) and Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham) will once again be the ones to watch during qualifying and at the sharp end of the racing action. Two other drivers returning for 2023 to watch out for are Jonathan Satchell (HR Owen London), and Stuart Marston (Maranello Sales), both of whom will also be challenging for podium positions this year.

New faces compared to last season include Robert Rees (Dick Lovett Swindon), William Tewiah (Graypaul Birmingham), Julian Dye (Maranello Sales), Chris Smith (Graypaul Birmingham), Marcos Vivian (Maranello Sales), and Peter Hunter, (Stratstone Manchester).

The programme. On Saturday, 29 April, two free practice sessions will run in the morning. Qualifying follows from 12.45 to 1.15 p.m. while Race-1 starts at 3.40 p.m. On Sunday, 30 April, qualifying is from 10.50 to 11.20 a.m., and the green light for Race-2 comes on at 3.05 p.m. Both qualifying and the races will be live-streamed on the ‘Ferrari’ YouTube channel. All times are local.