Ferrari Challenge UK 2024 kicks off at Brands Hatch

The 2024 Ferrari UK Challenge race series commences its sixth season this weekend at iconic English racing circuit Brands Hatch. Ferrari North Europe has confirmed another packed grid of experienced and new drivers in both the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell classes.

The 2024 season welcomes the return of numerous racing favourites including Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst), who readies himself for a step up to EU Challenge in 2024, and Thomas Fleming (HR Owen), the EU Challenge rookie who went on to win the World Championship at Finali Mondiali in Mugello last October. With both drivers showing great talent, the stage is set for a hotly contested season opener.

A number of exciting newcomers also make their debut in the series this year, hoping to seize the initiative and pilot their Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo race cars to victory in the final solus year for the 488 model, before the introduction of the new 296 Challenge in 2025.

Former Ferrari F1 racing driver Giancarlo Fisichella will also be in attendance during the race weekend, giving his support as a special advisor from race control.

Both the Indy (Saturday) and GP (Sunday) circuits will be open across the race weekend which can be spectated live at the circuit or online at live.ferrari.com.

The programme schedules, after Friday's free practice, the first qualifying session on Saturday at 10.55 a.m. with Race 1 starting at 2.30 p.m., over a distance of 30 minutes (+1 lap). On Sunday 21nd, qualifying will be held at 11.55am with Race 2 at 3.30pm. All times are local

The full five round 10 race calendar for the 2024 season is detailed below:

Round: Circuit: Date:

Round 1 Brands Hatch 20 - 21 April

Round 2 Oulton Park 10 - 11 May

Round 3 Snetterton 08 - 09 June

Round 4 Donington 20 - 21 July

Round 5 Silverstone 13 - 15 September

For the latest updates on the Ferrari Challenge UK race series, visit https://www.ferrari.com/en-GB/corse-clienti/uk