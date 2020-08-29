Ferrari Challenge UK 2020 Heads to Donington Park

Maranello 29 agosto 2020

The Ferrari Challenge UK will visit Donington Park for the first time, following successful opening rounds at Brands Hatch. A new circuit for the Ferrari Challenge UK series, Donington Park will host two races over the course of the weekend for visitors to enjoy. An impressive grid of drivers, including many new drivers as well as several who took part in the championship’s inaugural season last year, are excited to get back behind the wheel of their Ferrari 488 Challenge. The leaders of the provisional ranking, Lucky Khera and Graham De Zille, are the most awaited pilots on the eve of the race. In accordance with COVID-secure requirements, Donington Park will welcome day visitors with reduced capacities and a range of hygiene and safety measures will be in place. Qualifying will take place on Saturday from 12:30 to decide the starting grid for Race-1. The race will kick off at 3:00 pm and run for 30 minutes. On Sunday, the second qualifying session from 10:35 am precedes the second and final race of the weekend, with green light at 3:00 pm and chequered flag at 3:30 pm