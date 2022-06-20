Clarke and Petramalo unrivaled in Race 2 in Montreal

Trofeo Pirelli. Jeremy Clarke (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) took the win on Sunday, an important outcome for his championship push as he led home Matt Kurzejewski (Ferrari of Westlake) who ultimately finished second. The duo are now neck and neck with Clarke leading the championship after the previous leader, Manny Franco (Ferrari of Lake Forest) missed the weekend. With only four points separating the three drivers, the upcoming rounds at Indianapolis and Sonoma are sure to prove vital before the championship heads to the Finali Mondiali at Imola. Third place was earned by Marc Muzzo (Ferrari of Ontario) who withstood race-long pressure from 2021 Trofeo Pirelli champion Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake) but did not yield in his home weekend. In the Am category, it was Dave Musial Jr. (Ferrari of Lake Forest) arriving at the top step of the podium and also extending his championship advantage over Alfred Caiola (Ferrari of Long Island) who wrapped up his Sunday race in Montreal in third. Second was taken by Aaron Weiss (Ferrari of Central New Jersey) who enjoyed a particularly strong weekend at Montreal after his win in the rain on Saturday.

Coppa Shell. Michael Petramalo (Ferrari of Seattle) did everything he needed to do to extend his championship advantage in the Coppa Shell category with another win on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. On the back of these results, he’s taken a seven-point advantage over his nearest rival, and fellow podium finisher, Brian Kaminskey (Ferrari of Long Island) who finished third in Sunday’s race. Second place was claimed by Brent Holden (Ferrari of Newport Beach), his first of the 2022 season. In the Coppa Shell Am category, it was championship leader Tony Davis (Continental Autosports) further extending his now dominant lead in the championship with yet another win, making it three on the season and podium finishes in all but one race in 2022. Rey Acosta (The Collection) enjoyed a nice uptick in form, finishing with his second second-place finish of the weekend while Lisa Clark (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) made her first stop on the Ferrari Challenge podium since Daytona in April with a third-place finish.