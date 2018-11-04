Monza, 4 November 2018 - Ingvar Mattsson
(Scuderia Autoropa) claimed the World Championship in Coppa Shell AM, staying clear of a hectic race that saw multiple incidents as cars battled for the remaining steps on the podium. Run under blue skies and dry conditions, the twenty seven Coppa Shell competitors put on quite a show to open the Finali Mondiali at the Temple of Speed.
The champion.
Ingvar Mattsson drove a flawless race, but it was not without its moments. Most important was the first corner on the first lap when Murat Cuhadaroglu
(Kessel Racing) made a lunge in the first chicane, and briefly took the lead. He sustained the lead through the opening period when a safety-car interrupted the proceedings for a first lap incident in the first chicane. Ingvar would regain the lead on the restart, a move that would prove decisive.
Battle for second.
The battle for second, however, raged throughout the race. Murat fell back into the clutches of John Megrue
(Ferrari of Long Island) and Agata Smolka
(Rossocorsa) who swapped positions numerous times, each leveraging the miscues of the other to gain advantage. Murat in particular put up a spirited defense, taking second place back from John Megrue, however the American driver returned the favor with only five minutes to go. Murat’s attempt to regain his advantage ultimately cost him as he went off circuit and lost a significant amount of time and positions, finishing in 21st overall.
Final lap.
With Murat now out of contention, the battle raged between Agata Smolka, John Megrue and Alexander Nussbaumer
(Formula Racing). Intense competition at the front had both allowed Ingvar some breathing room and brought some lower placed cars into contention for the podium. In a crazy sequence of corners, John Megrue found himself in fourth, just behind Alexander. As the two exited the Ascari Chicane, John was able to close the gap and lunged down the inside. The two made contact and spun with John able to rescue the car and cross the line first. A post-race inquiry confirmed that John was in the right and Alexander had simply turned in on the American.