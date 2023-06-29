Ferrari Challenge Japan rounds off at Fuji Speedway

The third round of Ferrari Challenge Japan is set to take place on Saturday July 1st and Sunday 2nd at Fuji Speedway, situated at the base of Mount Fuji, in conjunction with Ferrari Racing Days. This year's event features a total of 26 drivers, including 24 Japanese drivers and two drivers from Hong Kong.

Trofeo Pirelli Am. In the Trofeo Pirelli Am class, eight drivers have entered, but Makoto Fujiwara, a two-time winner, will not be taking part to the event. However, it is intriguing to see how Kazuyuki Yamaguchi who won two races so far at Autopolis, would battle with Motohiko Isozaki, Kanji Yagura and Eric Lo.

Coppa Shell. In the Coppa Shell class, seven drivers will be competing, led by previous winner Noriki Kawasaki, Ming Koon and Michael Choi. Expectations are high for an intense battle that will unfold until the very end.

The Coppa Shell Am class boasts the largest number of entries, with a total of 10 participants. There is great anticipation to witness if Masato Yoneoka, who has triumphed in all three races this season, can extend his winning streak to four.

Program. Followed by the Free Practice sessions on Friday, Race 1 is scheduled for Saturday, with Race 2 taking place on Sunday. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature qualifying in the morning and the race in the afternoon.