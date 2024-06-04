Ferrari Challenge Japan in SUGO for the third round

This weekend will mark the highly-anticipated third round of the thrilling Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan at Sportsland SUGO, showcasing 24 fierce 488 Challenge Evo cars in an exhilarating battle.

In the Trofeo Pirelli class, the reigning champions Yudai Uchida (Rosso Scuderia), Nobuhiro Imada (Rosso Scuderia), and Ferrari Japan representative Anna Inotsume (Ferrari Japan) will compete for the top spot. Despite being a young female driver, Inotsume has already proven her skills.



In the Trofeo Pirelli Am class, AKITA (Cornes Nagoya), Kanji Yagura (Cornes Osaka), Cold MAX (Cornes Osaka), and Motohiko Isozaki (Cornes Shiba) will face off in a fierce championship battle, following their exciting showdown at the previous round at Fuji International Speedway.



As in the previous round, Coppa Shell class will have 9 entrants, including Yasutaka Shirasaki (Rosso Scuderia), who has won 3 races this season, and Tsutomu Shimoyama (Cornes Shiba), who took his first win in the Fuji Race 2 previous round. Phil Kim (Nicole Competizione), and Ryuichi Kunihiro (M-Auto Italia) are also expected to make their mark.



In the Coppa Shell Am class, 8 drivers, including Masafumi Hiwatashi (European Version) and Ryutaro Saito (MID Sapporo), will battle it out. All eyes will be on Yusaku Maezawa (Cornes Shiba), who made a sensational debut in the previous round, clinching pole position and the win in race 2.



After Friday's free practice, qualifying from 9.00 am to 9.30 am and Race 1 from 2.00 pm to 2.35 pm are scheduled for Saturday. Sunday qualifying from 8.45am to 9.15am and Race 2 from 1.45pm to 2.20pm. The races will be visible on the official Ferrari YouTube channel. The times indicated are local.

