01 aprile 2016

Monza, 1 April 2016 - The big innovation of the 2016 Ferrari Challenge Europe is the Ladies Cup, a women's ranking included in the Coppa Shell. The cup will see a three-way fight between the Gostner sisters, Corinna and Manuela of Ineco MP Racing and rookie Deborah Mayer of Scuderia Niki. It will be these drivers to present the Monza track, the historic venue of the first meeting of the season, with its high speed bends and blistering accelerations that show off the characteristics of the 458 Challenge EVO. This is the car used in all three championships and thus also in the North America and APAC series. The battle between the women, whose cars carry a yellow and pink band on the windshield, will be very open and maybe decided only at the first ever Finali Mondiali in the US, held from 1 to 4 December at Daytona.