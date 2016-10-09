09 ottobre 2016

Jerez de la Frontera, 9 October 2016 - The Ferrari Challenge Europe is all done and dusted with one race to go. After Sam Smeeth won the Trofeo Pirelli Am at Hockenheim, at Jerez de la Frontera it was Bjorn Grossmann's turn in the sixth round of the Trofeo Pirelli, and Thomas Loefflad in the Coppa Shell. Trofeo Pirelli. At the start of Trofeo Pirelli Race-2 poleman Alex Palou (StileF Squadra Corse) showed he had learned Saturday's lesson when he refused to be caught flat-footed by a burst of speed from Philipp Baron (Rossocorsa). The Spaniard entered turn 1 in first and stretched his lead with the fastest lap of 1:49:382. Title contenders Baron and Bjorn Grossmann (Octane 126) were locked in a wheel-to-wheel duel behind him. The Austrian fought tooth and nail to hold off the championship leader. The German, for his part, took no unnecessary risks because third place was enough to clinch the title. Nevertheless, near the end Grossmann was hard on the heels of Baron, who had tyre trouble. The Austrian overshot at the chicane going into the gravel but it made no sense for the now reconfirmed Ferrari Challenge Europe champion to gamble anything try to pass the rival. Palou won ahead of Baron and Grossmann. Marcello Puglisi (Rossocorsa) was fourth, with Alessandro Vezzoni (Rossocorsa Pellin-Racing) fifth. Pirelli Am. Sam Smeeth pulled off yet another win in Trofeo Pirelli Am. The British Stratstone Ferrari driver earned his eighth victory right at the start, when he overtook pole sitter Vladimir Atoev (SMP Racing by Motor Service). The Russian spent the rest of the race trying to retake the lead but had to settle for 2nd. Third place was a straight role reversal of Saturday, with Martin Nelson (Scuderia Autoropa) holding off the attacks of John Farano (Rossocorsa) to the last. Coppa Shell. In Coppa Shell, Thomas Loefflad (StileF Squadra Corse) held onto first place at the start, stretching his lead with some fast laps, the best of which in 1:53:385. Behind him Daniele Di Amato (CDP) secured second while Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing), Claudio Schiavoni (Scuderia Niki) and Vladimir Hladik (Baron Service) put on quite a show in the fight for third. Hladik managed to overtake Schiavoni but there was nothing doing against Scheltema. Di Amato prevailed in the Gentlemen's Cup while the Ladies Cup went once again to Corinna Gostner (Ineco MP-Racing), seventh overall. The next round is on the legendary Daytona International Speedway, where the Finali Mondiali Ferrari will takes place from 1 to 4 December. [playlist4me id="cf0d1135-6361-40c0-bfaa-1f15a7233951"]