28 luglio 2016

Sochi, 28 July 2016 - The Ferrari Challenge Europe resumes this weekend a little over a month after Le Mans, and its only double-points race. The battle is wide open in the Trofeo Pirelli with just 13 points separating the top three drivers in the standings. Reigning European champion Bjorn Grossmann (Octane 126) is in command nine points ahead of Philipp Baron (Rossocorsa) and 13 in front of Rossocorsa standard-bearer, Marcello Puglisi. Reigning WEC (World Endurance Championship) world champion Aleksey Basov and 2013 GP2 champion Fabio Leimer will be among the other competitors in the category. Pirelli Am. Sam Smeeth (Stratstone Ferrari) will seek to stretch his lead in the Pirelli Am class but Tommaso Rocca and John Farano will be there to push the British driver all the way. Challenge North America regular, James Weiland (Rossocorsa), will also be competing in this class. Coppa Shell. Thomas Loefflad (StileF Racing Team) will be on the track in Sochi, where the absence of Erich Prinoth will give him a chance to lengthen his lead in the Coppa Shell. The race will also include the current leader of the Gentlemen's Cup, Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing), who is third in the standings. Programme. In Russia there will again be two races each day: on Saturday Race-1 of the Trofeo Pirelli will be at 2:15 pm local time (1:15 pm CET), followed by the first Coppa Shell race at 4:40 pm (3:40 pm). On Sunday Race-2 of the Trofeo Pirelli will run at 1:30 pm (12:30 pm CET) while the Coppa Shell will be held at 5:45 pm (4:45 pm CET).

