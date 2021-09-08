Forty-one Ferraris start at Spa-Francorchamps

Forty-one Ferrari 488 Challenge Evos will take to the track at Spa-Francorchamps for the sixth round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe Trofeo Pirelli next weekend. Some titles could even be decided here, the last round before the Finali Mondiali at Mugello from 16 to 21 November.

Trofeo Pirelli. With 70 points still at stake, Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx) holds a 44-point advantage over her closest rival Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing). The young Finn won the previous round at the Nürburgring, while Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa) triumphed in the first race. Schirò now trails him in the standings by just one point after five wins on the trot since his season debut. The spotlight is also on John Wartique (FML - D2P), who finished second in the Pro-Am class at the recent 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps on this track in the AF Corse 488 GT3 Evo 2020, and Luca Ludwig (Octane 126) after a promising debut culminating in the podium in Race-2 in Germany.

Trofeo Pirelli Am. The last round cut championship leader Christian Brunsborg of Formula Racing’s margin over Sergio Paulet (Santogal Madrid - MST Team) to three points. Still mathematically in the title running, in Belgium Ange Barde (SF Côte d'Azur Cannes - IB FAST) will try to exploit his great experience against his two rookie rivals. Hugo Delacour (Scuderia Monte-Carlo) and Roger Grouwels (Kroymans - Race Art) also harbour hopes, with the latter performing brilliantly in Germany with a first and a third place.

Coppa Shell. There is still all to play for in this category between James Weiland (Rossocorsa), in the lead on 129 points, and Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport), who trails him by 10 points. The two drivers’ intense and exciting duel has lit up the season, with both taking the top step of the podium on three occasions. Christian Kinch (Formula Racing) and Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) are also in contention, even if further back.

Coppa Shell Am. Willem Van der Vorm's reassuring lead of 38 points over Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa) in the standings lessens the pressure on the Scuderia Monte-Carlo driver heading into the Belgian weekend. However, despite a few mistakes that slowed him down, the Scuderia Autoropa driver's excellent performance in Germany means that there may be some surprises in store. Laurent De Meeus (HR Owen - FF Corse) will return to the series and in the past he already proved to be capable of brilliant performances on the seven-kilometre Ardennes track.

Appointments. The track action will kick off on Friday with the first free practice sessions involving the 488 Challenge Evo cars, while Saturday will see the first results with the Trofeo Pirelli Race-1 at 1:20pm local time followed by the Coppa Shell at 4pm. On Sunday, the programme will follow the same time schedule as Saturday.

Live coverage with English commentary will be available on live.ferrari.com, while additional content, videos and images will be published on the Ferrari Races website (races.ferrari.com).