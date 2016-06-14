14 giugno 2016

Le Mans, 14 June 2016 – Experience has more influence and importance in some motor racing competitions than it has in others.This is the case for Le Mans with its historic and very extreme track, a very long city circuit with guard rails close in and thrilling corners, in which experience counts, and how. So in presenting the Coppa Shell race at the Circuit de la Sarthe we see a clear advantage for the championship's "old hands". Third time. This is the Challenge's third visit to Le Mans, the other two being 2011 and 2013. Only Erich Prinoth and Fons Scheltemahave been involved in both Coppa Shell races at this temple of motorsport. However, four other drivers took part in 2013: Rick Lovat, Tommy Lindroth, Eric Cheung and Renato Di Amato. So it is among these six competitors where we need to look for the possible favourite on Saturday. Double points. The Le Mans round is very special. There will be a single race on Saturday (the track is then used by the 24 Hours), which lasts longer and is worth double points. Thomas Loefflad (StileF Squadra Corse) dominated three of the first four championship races and tops the rankings 33 points ahead of Prinoth (Ineco MP-Racing), the only other race winner, and 46 in front of Scheltema (Kessel Racing). Prinoth and Scheltema fill the first two spots in the Gentlemen's Cup, with Rick Lovat (Kessel Racing) in third on 30 points. The women. In the Ladies Cup a big battle is also anticipated between the two Gostner sisters, Manuela and Corinna, and France'sDeborah Mayer, who leads this special table and wants to do well in front of her home crowd. Qualifying is on Thursday afternoon, while the only race will start on Saturday at 10:05 am. To help you immerse yourself further in the atmosphere of the competition in this video we review the best of the second round of the season, held at Mugello.