08 novembre 2015

Scarperia, 7 Nov - The Trofeo Pirelli Coppa Shell came to a spectacular conclusion, after Jacques Duyver had already sealed the world championship in Race-1. Victory went to the Germany's Dirk Adamski (Autohaus Saggio) who has competed in this season's championship only on an irregular basis. Close encounters. The first part of the race went smoothly, with a few driving errors, a number of spinoffs, and a great battle between the season's two leading drivers, Duyver and Gautam Singhania (both Kessel Racing). The rivals bumped on lap 11 at the San Donato after the Belgian attempted an attack at a point where the Indian driver didn't think his position was in any danger. Adamski won the race ahead of Duyver and Fons Scheltema (also of Kessel Racing). Gentlemen’s Cup. As well as securing a podium finish Scheltema won the Gentlemen's Cup, for drivers over 55. Everyone is back on track again on Sunday with the world title at stake.