30 luglio 2016

Sochi, 30 July 2016 – Russian Aleksey Basov tells us about the Sochi Autodrom, a wonderful track that is only 3 year-old. Basov is the 2012 Coppa Shell champion and went on to win the 2015 24 Hours of Le Mans and the World Endurance Championship. He will be driving the Motors Service 458 Challenge. Details. The Sochi track is characterized by 9 turns with sharp corners and narrow chicane. The second part of the track is very technical and features a complex of turns where the driver must maintain the optimal trajectory with absolute precision to make the most of the grip from the asphalt but also two strainght line. The third section is the slowest one with turns to deal with in second and third gear, direction changes and sudden insertions.