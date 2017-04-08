08 aprile 2017

Abu Dhabi, 8 April 2017 – The opening race of the opening series of the Ferrari Challenge APAC 2017 took place last night under the fluorescent lights of the iconic Yas Marina Circuit. The atmosphere was heightened as the new 488 Challenge model made its debut on the famous turquoise track, handling the course’s famous 21 corners with impressive handling and speed. Spectators and connoisseurs were offered a thrilling glimpse into the passion and exhilaration of the Middle Eastern Ferrari lifestyle, soaking up the atmosphere around the race-track that is home of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix, against the beautiful backdrop of the marina and the hotels of Abu Dhabi. Event for client. To underline the importance of the Ferrari client, on day one, over 70 Saudi clients were invited to take part in hot laps with their own vehicles, testing their cars to the ultimate limit in a hot lap session; a breath-taking display of sportsmanship and courage. Race-1. As night fell, the day culminated with Race-1, with over 20 drivers competing to take the win across the Trofeo Pirelli, Pirelli AM, Pirelli 458 and Coppa Shell categories. The evening belong to Angelo Negro from Italy, who claimed the fastest time of the night, claiming victory in the Pirelli class. 812 Superfast preview. Day two dawned clear and bright, with a sense of expectation as the doors to the race opened to the public. Connoisseurs, owners and prospects took to their seats to watch UAE clients pit their wits on the track, before the second qualifying round. An extremely special moment came with the presentation of the 812 Superfast in the Yas Marina Circuit race village, just weeks after its launch at the Geneva Motor Show. The car was the talk of the day, as the fastest production Ferrari to date, showcased in a special “Rosso Settanta” red, created as a tribute to Ferrari’s 70th anniversary year. Race-2. Tensions run high before the final race of the series, at 19:30 local time, won by Philippe Prette, Ken Seto, Makoto Fujiwara and by local hero Tani Hanna who was celebrated by a huge number of fans, the perfect end for a weekend to remember.