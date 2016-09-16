16 settembre 2016

Singapore, 16 September 2016 – The 2016 Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific fifth round race finally makes its return to Singapore in support of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix after a 3-year absence. The Marina Bay Street Circuit, noted to be one of the most physically challenging on the F1 calendar with 23 corners, will see a total of 30 drivers representing Singapore, Japan, China, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Canada, Belgium and Sweden. They will be getting behind the wheel of the 458 Challenge EVO for an adrenalin-filled race around the 5.065 km unique track located near the harbourside. The Challenge drivers for the occasion were joined by official Scuderia Ferrari aces Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen. The Standings. After the last race held on 6th August at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia, Steve Wyatt from Australia comes into the Singapore leg leading the Trofeo Pirelli class with 145 points. Renaldi Hutasoit from Indonesia is not very far behind with 127 points, followed by Florian Merckx from Belgium with 118 points. In the Pirelli AM Class, Xin Jin from China continues his lead on the table standings with 126 points, followed by fellow compatriot Han Huilin with 113 points and Eric Cheung from Canada in a close third place with 100 points. Meanwhile, Liang Wang from China has seen his most successful season this year with the most number of wins and charged ahead in the Coppa Shell standings with a total of 155 points, while Ken Seto from Japan is second with a total of 103 points and Yuan Yang from China in third place with 81 points. Schedule. Today’s schedule sees one Practice session and Qualifying will take place tonight at 7.55PM local time under the floodlights. The first race of the weekend will take place on Saturday at 4.40PM local time and the second race on Sunday at 4.00PM local time.