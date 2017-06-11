11 giugno 2017

Zhejiang Shaoxing, 10 June,2017 – The third round of the 2017 Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific finished its second race earlier today on the Zhejiang International Circuit which is located in Shaoxing of Zhejiang Province in China. The heavy rain bothering Yangtze River Delta region from north to south became the leading role today while Evan Mak from Hong Kong won in Coppa Shell and Australian Martin Berry defended his winning in the Trofeo Pirelli 458, the only two classes competing on Sunday. Coppa Shell. The field in the Coppa Shell showed very pretty drive on wet track. Evan Mak from Hong Kong was the first one to cross finish line in this class bringing back his maiden win in Ferrari family. Korean Andrew Moon got the second place while local hero Eric Zang caught last position on the podium. Grant Baker from New Zealand was the winner of Gentlemen Cup. And Kanthicha Chimsiri from Thailand won the Ladies Cup today. Trofeo Pirelli 458. In this class drivers raced with their Ferrari 458 Challenge EVO cars in which Martin Berry from Australia who won the Race 1 in this weekend got another win making double wins in this third round of 2017 Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific championship. Hidehiko Hagiwara from Japan was the runner-up catching a two-consecutive podium finish and Sky Chen from Hong Kong got the third place in this class. Schedule. Finishing two races of the Round 3, next round of this year’s Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific will come to Japan in July 7th to 9th. In Fuji circuit, it will be the fourth round of the calendar.