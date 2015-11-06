06 novembre 2015

Scarperia, 6 November – Everything is set for an exciting duel in the Trofeo Pirelli on Saturday after the change of leader on Friday when Indonesia's Renaldi Hutasoit of Viro Water Ferrari Jakarta won the race to nab top spot from Australia's Steve Wyatt (Barbagallo Perth), who finished second. Another Indonesian, David Tjiptobiantoro (Jakarta Ferrari), came third. Pirelli Am. In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, first place went to the "mysterious" Robert Acer, an American driver with Ferrari Greater China, who climbed on the podium completely masked to conceal his identity. Second went to the undisputed championship leader, China's Wei Xu (CTF Group) followed by Korea's Jung Hoon Youn (FMK). Coppa Shell. Finally, in the Coppa Shell, Japan's Tadakazu Kojima (Rosso Scuderia KK) took first, ahead of China's Xin Jin (Prestige Group), who further stretched his lead in the overall standings and is closing in on the title. Another Chinese driver, Bo Song (CTF Group), finished third. Tomorrow Race-2 is scheduled.