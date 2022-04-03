Ferrari 348 Challenge; where it all began

From 1993 to 1996, the first editions of the Ferrari Challenge featured the 348 Challenge in TB and TS versions. The car's special feature was the conversion kit, which once disassembled allows the vehicle to return to its road-going configuration. The kit included direct exhaust, carbon seats, roll cage, lowered suspension, 18″ magnesium wheels, onboard fire extinguisher and other details to boost engine performance in addition to technical support on the track. The 348 Challenge’s V8 engine unleashed 320 bhp, 20 or so more than the road version. The brakes, too, were boosted.



Paolo Rossi was the first winner in the Prancing Horse's flagship car at Monza in 1993. At the end of that first Ferrari one-make series season, Roberto Ragazzi took the title at the wheel of the 348 Challenge that lit up the Portimão circuit.