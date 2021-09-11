Fawe and the lure of Spa

Guy Fawe, the Belgian driver whose home circuit is Spa-Francorchamps, talks about the appeal of the unique circuit, its wealth of history and the challenges it offers to drivers. The Scuderia FMA driver, in his fourth season in the Ferrari Challenge Europe, finds the woods of the Ardennes particularly motivating, augmented further by the sheer driving pleasure of the 488 Challenge Evo. “It’s a fantastic car,” says the Belgian, “with lots of aids to help the driver. I hope to spend a lot more time aboard in the future.”





The seven-kilometre-plus track, which was inaugurated in 1924, is an almost irresistible lure for driving enthusiasts. “Spa is one of the most breathtaking circuits in the world,” explains Fawe, “undoubtedly a favourite with drivers. It has many blind corners, is very fast and is one of the longest circuits currently in use.”