Fast Lane: Michelle Gatting

The Fast Lane column hears from Michelle Gatting of Niki Hasler - Iron Lynx, who decided to take part in the entire 2021 championship after some brilliant appearances last season. Victory is her only aim.

How was your first season in Ferrari Challenge?

“Last season, with the Iron Lynx team, we only took part in a few rounds, while this year we aim to race in the whole championship. In every round, we showed that we are fast and can keep up a good pace”.

What is the goal for 2021?

“Our goal is to repeat the positive performances we know we can deliver, and we certainly aim to win the championship”.

Who are your most competitive rivals?

“There are not that many of us in the class, but some drivers did very well in the Am last season, rivals who are quite fast. My compatriot Frederik Paulsen comes to mind. He won the championship last year, and I think he will also be very competitive in the Pro ranks. We have to watch out for John Wartique too. In short, there may not be many of us, but we’re good!”

What are your strengths?

“Racing is my job, so I’ve learned to keep my cool. This I think is my strong point: managing my energies and staying focused, both before and during the race.”

How do you prepare for a race?

“It depends. First and foremost, I try to keep my feelings at arm’s length, especially before getting behind the wheel. For me, it is essential to stay calm because when my mind is free, I can give my best: I just think about driving and doing my best “.