Fast Lane: Matthias Moser

How would you describe the Ferrari Challenge universe?

"The Ferrari Challenge paddock is full of excitement, fun and a truly magical atmosphere. In just a single weekend you meet so many special people that you wouldn't normally meet in everyday life.

What kind of driver is Matthias Moser?

"I'm just starting out and I can see that I'm improving race by race and I'm very proud of that. At the same time I am aware that I still have a lot to learn and I try to make the most of every experience and every session, from free practice to the races themselves.

Do you follow a special diet before racing?



"Not really, I try to keep it light and have my last meal two hours before going out on the track. But no, I don't follow any particular diet.

How do you get on with the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo and what do you appreciate most about the car?

"It's a great car, I love the power it is capable of delivering. Above all, I find the aerodynamic improvements that have been made from the previous version to be perfect. The sound is great too, just like the car. I have always dreamed of racing with Ferrari and the 488 Challenge Evo embodies that dream perfectly.

Is there a driver who inspires you or who you try to emulate?

"I would definitely say my colleague and team-mate Ernst Kirchmayr. Although he is older than me he manages to be much faster and above all he is extremely professional. A professionalism that is immediately noticeable every time he has to prepare for a qualification session or a race: This is exactly what I am trying to do too.



