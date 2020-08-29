Fantastic pole at Mugello for Wohlwend

Fabienne Wohlwend's 488 Challenge Evo no. 5 qualified ahead of the pack with a time of 1:50.655. The Liechtensteiner is not afraid of the ups and downs of the Tuscan track, pulling off a perfect lap to put her at the front of the grid in the first of the two races this weekend.

“You may not see it, but I'm smiling!” said Octane 126's champion. “It's my second pole position of the season. Halfway through the championship, we are battling very hard with Emanuele [Tabacchi, editor's note]. This time I went out immediately after qualifying resumed following the red flag. I didn't find any traffic, and I executed a perfect lap, a tenth of a second faster than him. I am delighted to start from pole position, and I can't wait to see what will happen in Race-1”.