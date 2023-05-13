Face to face with Bence Valint

Not yet 20 years old, Bence Valint (Rossocorsa - Ferrari Budapest) crept into this year’s Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, but with clear ideas. And he immediately showed great promise, securing the win in the second round at Misano. At Spielberg he will attempt to find more of a bond with the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo.

“I didn’t imagine I would be able to win at Misano,” he said on the eve of the date at Spielberg. “It was an incredible thrill.”

What kind of atmosphere did you find in the Ferrari Challenge?

“I love the atmosphere here. I felt welcome right from the start, I found real friends who support me at every race and this is fundamental for me.”

Tell us something about your career still in its infancy.

“I started with karting and for nine years I dedicated myself to that discipline before coming to Formula 4, which was an important adventure. After other experiences, I arrived here in the Prancing Horse single-marque series.”

After Misano, Spielberg. Do you already know this circuit?

“I have already raced twice on this track, but I was in Formula 4. But at the wheel of a Ferrari, in the Ferrari Challenge, that has never happened, so it feels like the first time.”

Which is your favourite circuit?

“I have to say that I like all the tracks in this year’s calendar, so I find it difficult to name a favourite. Obviously, if I had to choose just one, I would have to say the Le Mans: it’s a special circuit, I can't wait to race there.”

What are your characteristics as a driver?

“I’m someone who always likes to challenge myself, I like to size myself up against the other drivers in the race and I never back down.”





