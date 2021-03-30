F2008, score to settle at Monza

Monza 30 marzo 2021

At the end of a season that brought Ferrari the constructors’ title, Kimi Räikkönen’s ninth-place finish in the 53-lap Italian Grand Prix at the wheel of the F2008, star of F1 Clienti’s opening event of 2021 at Monza, was one of the biggest disappointments of 2008.



The race was full of twists and turns, and the Finn’s Ferrari started from the seventh row after a difficult qualifying. He recovered up to the ninth final place courtesy of a sequence of passes and fast laps during the third and last stint. His fastest lap at Monza, together with another nine during the season, earned him the second consecutive “Fastest lap award”.



The 79th edition of the Italian Grand Prix and 799th ever F1 Grand Prix went down in history with first victories for Sebastian Vettel and Toro Rosso. The future Ferrarista was the youngest driver to win a world championship race. Thanks to the points secured by Räikkönen and Felipe Massa, the F2008 won the title. The car also accumulated eight more victories than its nearest rival.