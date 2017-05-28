28 maggio 2017

Shanghai, 28 May 2017 – The Ferrari Racing Days are under way at Shanghai involving the Ferrari Challenge APAC but also the special customers of the XX Programmes and F1 Clienti, who felt the irresistible pull of one of the world’s most beautiful tracks to attend an event with thousandths of people on the grandstands. World champions. The Formula 1 cars at Shanghai included the best in the category so far this century. Indeed, the fans had the chance to see an F2001 with which Scuderia Ferrari repeated the famous “Red Dawn” of Suzuka 2000. The Maranello team dominated the 2001 season winning the Drivers’ title with Michael Schumacher and the Constructors’ one thanks to Rubens Barrichello in car no. 2. The Chinese track also saw two F2004, the record breaking car that dominated the season with Michael Schumacher winning his seventh and last title. Unmistakable sound. The roar of Formula 1 engines is even more fascinating on the long straight of the Shanghai International Circuit. It is amazing to hear the 2.4-litre naturally aspirated engine of cars like the F2007, the world Constructors’ and Drivers champion with Kimi Raikkonen, and the F10, with which Fernando Alonso was so close to winning another world title for Ferrari.