F1 Clienti concludes weekend at Road Atlanta

The first F1 Clienti event of 2020 concluded last weekend at the Road Atlanta circuit, where three Formula 1 single-seaters took to the track, watched by the experienced eyes of Marc Gené. The Braselton track hosted two F2003-GAs driven that year by Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello and an F150, raced in 2011 by Fernando Alonso.

Glorious if freezing weather, particularly in the early hours of the morning, allowed customers to roar around the track in the two V10s and the V8. The 2.54-mile circuit also hosts the Petit Le Mans.

The F2003-GA made its Formula 1 world championship debut in the Spanish Grand Prix after Scuderia Ferrari began the season with the F2002. This single-seater secured seven victories (five with Schumacher and two with Barrichello) and closed the championship topping the standings on 158 points.

The F1 Clienti cars will now move to the Circuit of the Americas for one of the most anticipated events on the calendar.