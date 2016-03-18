F1 Clienti & XX Programmes

18 marzo 2016

Second day of Jerez tests concluded Jerez de la Frontera, 18 March 2016 – The second and final day of testing for the F1 Clienti and XX Programmes took place on Friday on the stunning Jerez circuit. The sun shone again to allow drivers to take full advantage of the 4.5 kilometres of the Andalusian track. XX Programmes. The cars of the XX Programmes shot around the legendary Dry Sac, Sito Pons and Lorenzo bends. They included one FXX, the first of this very special type of car, nine 599XXs and six FXX Ks, the most recent of the laboratory cars whose drivers are also testers for the Maranello brand. This latest car boasts 1050 HP thanks to its 12-cylinder 6-litre thermal engine and a hybrid system derived from Formula 1. The customers were advised and helped to read the telemetry by the engineers along with a group of drivers and instructors including former F1 driver Olivier Beretta. F1 Clienti. Again for the second day of testing on the Spanish track, the XX Programmes cars alternated with the F1 Clienti single-seaters, the cars that have made the history of the category and that Ferrari offers to a very select group of people. The F2001 and F2003-GA were present; cars that have been driven by stars of the calibre of Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello. There was also an appearance from the F2007 that won the world title with Kimi Raikkonen. On track heading to Daytona. Jerez de la Frontera was the first test event of the season for F1 Clienti and XX Programmes drivers. The next one is due at Mugello in late April, while the final appointment will be on the legendary Daytona track from 1 to 4 December, on the occasion of the Finali Mondiali Ferrari.