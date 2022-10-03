F1 Clienti and XX Programme bid farewell to Paul Ricard

The curtain has come down on the eighth round of the F1 Clienti and XX Programme season, held on 27-28 September. It took place at the Paul Ricard circuit in the south of France, not far from the Mediterranean coast. Collectors of some of the Prancing Horse’s most famous cars gathered there for the penultimate event of a year that will culminate with the Ferrari Finali Mondiali at Imola from 25 to 31 October.

F1 Clienti. The track known worldwide for hosting the French Formula 1 Grand Prix welcomed no less than ten single-seaters produced from the 1990s to the early 2000s. The symphony of twelve-, ten- and eight-cylinder engines representing the technical core of these cars, former stars of the World Championship in the pre-hybrid era, created a thrilling soundtrack. The models on display included an example of the Ferrari 412 T2 , which was driven by Gerhard Berger in 1995. That season saw the car win the Canadian GP with Jean Alesi.

XX Programme. Sixteen hypercars homologated for track use only appeared during the two days of private testing at the French circuit. Custom-built cars produced in very limited editions paraded on the 5.8-kilometre-plus track. The Ferrari FXX-K Evo was best represented. This single-seater’s body lines were designed to optimise aerodynamics at the high speeds delivered by the 6,262 cm3 twelve-cylinder engine with a maximum output of 1,050 horsepower.