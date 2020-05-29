F1 Clienti's single-seaters and the cars of the XX Programmes will be back on track in July, according to the new calendar created after the cancellation of the Monza, Shanghai and Suzuka rounds.

The 2020 season will see the same number of events as originally planned. The Road Atlanta and COTA rounds will be followed by four European stages before the Finali Mondiali in Abu Dhabi. The third round of the two Corse Clienti activities will be held at Barcelona on 21 and 22 July, followed by the Ferrari Racing Days at Mugello from 28 to 30 August, and at Spa-Francorchamps from 11 to 13 September. Two weeks later the French Paul Ricard track will host the last Test Days before the final trip to the Middle East. Again, everyone’s safety will be ensured by special protocols prepared under the rules stipulated by the individual local authorities. All events will take place behind closed doors.

UPDATED CALENDAR

Road Atlanta, 6-8 March

COTA, 12-13 March Barcelona, 21-22 July

Mugello, 28-30 August

Spa-Francorchamps, 11-13 September

Paul Ricard, 26-27 September

Abu Dhabi (Finali Mondiali), 4-7 November