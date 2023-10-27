Driver comments from the Trofeo Pirelli Race-2 podium at Mugello

Bence Valint, Trofeo Pirelli runner-up: “It was a great race, from the first to the last lap, where everyone improved. The tyre pressure was different for each car and the gap also increased and decreased based on the class it belonged to. I really enjoyed the race, even though it was very demanding; the pace on the track was good so I’m happy and I think I’m ready for the Finali Mondiali on Sunday.”

Eliseo Donno, Trofeo Pirelli third place: “I’m still happy because yesterday we won the championship and we knew that today would be a ‘conservative’ race also for the car. At the start I found myself sandwiched between two cars and I took my foot off the accelerator, precisely because I wanted to look after the car. A positive note was the fastest lap, a sign that the car is performing well: this is important because we also have to be fast during the Finali Mondiali on Sunday.”

Yudai Uchida, Trofeo Pirelli Am winner