Driver comments from the podium of Coppa Shell Race-1 at Estoril

An iconic and highly-technical circuit. A complex race interrupted by the Safety Car. A race that forced the drivers to show a display of total commitment and concentration. In the end, Axel Sartingen triumphed in the Coppa Shell and Josef Schumacher won the Coppa Shell

Axel Sartingen - first place Coppa Shell: “Today’s race went very well. I like the Estoril circuit: it might look like an easy track, but it is not. There are windy areas and other hot ones, first the track is wide and then narrower: in short, it requires a lot of commitment and the use of all the skills we’ve developed over the years in the Ferrari Challenge. It was a very good race for me and right from the start I managed to gain an advantage over my rivals. The circuit is very narrow and led to quite a few accidents with subsequent Safety Car entrances. There were three restarts and each time I managed to hold on to the top spot, which was not easy. I was able to control my race well, in a safe way and this led to the win.”