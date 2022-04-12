Daytona is Ferrari adrenaline

Ferrari put on a show with the XX Programme racing cars. The Maranello Brand’s exclusive activity for a select group of customers ignited Red passion at the Daytona International Speedway over the weekend. The circuit played host to the Ferrari Racing Days and the second round of the Challenge North America.

Most of the programme’s models took to the track over the two days devoted to the Prancing Horse’s most sophisticated cars, the fruit of technological research pushed to the extreme. These ranged from the FXX Evo, through the 599XX and 599XX Evo, to the FXX K and FXX-K Evo, created in 2017 thanks to the development of the solutions adopted on the track and the successful partnership between Ferrari technicians and the selected customers involved in this special activity.

From Daytona, we now head to Miami, where on 14 and 15 April, Homestead – Miami Speedway will host both the XX Programme and the F1 Clienti single-seaters.