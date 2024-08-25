Comments from the Race 2 podium at Okayama

The fifth and final round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan marked the concluding one-make race for the 488 Challenge Evo, with champions in all classes being officially determined.

Yuga Furutani, winner in the Trofeo Pirelli: “Yesterday's Race 1 presented a mechanical problem that ultimately forced me to retire. However, I couldn't be happier to return the favor to my dedicated mechanics by securing a win in today's race. Studying a YouTube video of Race 1, I was aware of the challenging overtaking situation at the Okayama International Circuit, making the first corner of the first lap crucial. As soon as I claimed the lead, my focus shifted to maintaining my lead and preserving my tires. Yudai Uchida extended an invitation for me to take part in this race, and I am grateful for the opportunity to come out with a victory.”

Motohiko Isozaki, winner in the Trofeo Pirelli Am:“Akita had already won the class championship, so I decided to take a chance on him. It reminded me of the exhilaration I feel when I come out on top. This year, I am also participating in the European series, which required a lot of coordination with our schedule. One of the biggest challenges was adapting to two distinct vehicles, the 296 Challenge and the 488 Challenge Evo. I am incredibly thankful to my coach, mechanics, and team for their unwavering support and dedication.”

Yasutaka Shirasaki, winner in the Coppa Shell: "Heading into the race, I was aware that it would be a difficult competition due to the close qualifying times, despite making some mistakes. Additionally, I anticipated a tough opponent in Phil Kim, who proved to be a quick adapter and got faster in race 2. Although I was initially passed, I learned that the key to success this year was staying calm and building up momentum. Thanks to this approach, I was able to reclaim my position and achieve a personal best of third place overall. Moving forward, my goal is to push myself further by competing in a higher class next year."

Ryutaro Saito, winner in the Coppa Shell Am: “Out of all the races this year, this Race 2 proved to be the most challenging. Despite qualifying 2nd, my determination to overtake Norikazu Shibata on the first corner of the first lap paid off and I was able to take the lead. From then on, it was an intense battle as I closely followed Shibata for the entire 30 minutes of the race, making it my best race yet. While I didn't come out as the champion, I am looking forward to competing with these talented rivals again next year.”