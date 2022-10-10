Comments from Ferrari Challenge APAC podiums at Mugello

Mugello circuit hosted the third round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli APAC, with drivers from the Asia Pacific series leading the two-day event in Tuscany, along with drivers from the Europe series, now in its penultimate act of the season. Here are the comments from the podium after Race 2.

Yudai Uchida (Rosso Scuderia) winner Trofeo Pirelli Am: “I am very pleased with this victory. Yesterday I had a few problems and a bit of difficulty handling the car, but last night the mechanics did an extraordinary job, and I thank them. To win here, in Ferrari’s homeland, is truly amazing”.

Nobuhiro Imada, runner-up Trofeo Pirelli Am: “The car was in perfect condition today. Unfortunately, I was involved in a minor collision in the final stages. I am pleased to have completed the event, and I’d like to thank everyone”.

Kazayuki Yamaguchi (Cornes Osaka) winner Coppa Shell: “Today’s race featured two Safety Cars, so the group was very compact. I managed to hold on until the end without being passed. I am delighted with this second victory here at Mugello”.

Kanji Yagura, runner-up Coppa Shell: “Not participating in Saturday’s practice freed my mind for today. Indeed, I was able to approach the race more relaxed and I really enjoyed it”.

Motohiko Isozaki, third place Coppa Shell: “I repeated yesterday’s third place, and I am delighted with that. I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone”.

Baby Kei (Cornes Osaka) winner Coppa Shell Am: “This is my first experience at Mugello. Yesterday, I won the race, and today I battled with the same opponents. Free practice and qualifying allowed me to gain more confidence with the car”.

Shigeru Kamiue, runner-up Coppa Shell Am: “Today, I set off from second place and tried to take the lead, but I made a mistake, and so repeated yesterday’s second place. My goal now is the Finali Mondiali at Imola, where I will try to do my best”.

David Dicker, third place Coppa Shell Am: “I made it to the finish line, and that’s an achievement because I hadn’t taken part in a Challenge race for over two and a half years, and I didn’t even do much training. So my goal was to make it to the end, which I achieved despite many not believing I could. I am very happy”.