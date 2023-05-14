Comments from Coppa Shell Race-2 podium at Spielberg

Alexander Nussbaumer, runner-up Coppa Shell: “It was a good race, although, in these conditions, it’s complicated to be behind other cars. You can’t risk overtaking manoeuvres because it’s too dangerous. Fortunately, I launched an attack when the Safety Car exited, and I finished in second place. On my home track, I am satisfied.”

Willem van der Vorm, third Coppa Shell: “I am pleased and at the same time disappointed with this third place. The Safety Car neutralised the race because of a collision ahead of me, and, at the restart, there was a bit of a scramble, and I lost a few positions.

Martinus Richter, winner Coppa Shell Am: “Yesterday was tough because, in the rain, I couldn’t manoeuvre as well as I might. This morning too, in qualifying, I struggled to find my ideal rhythm. However, in Race-2, I regained my composure, perhaps because I was starting from the back, and so had nothing to lose. Without fear, unlike yesterday, I controlled the car to the best of my ability and began overtaking opponents. I hadn’t hoped to make it to the front, but I did it, and I am delighted to have won the race in such challenging conditions".