Comments from Cooper MacNeil and Dave Musial after race 2

Cooper MacNeil
continued his perfect season, again taking pole position, fastest lap and the race win in race 2 of Ferrari Racing Days at Road Atlanta.
This result puts him firmly in the lead of the Trofeo Pirelli class championship, but planned schedule conflicts at Indianapolis and Montreal will force the American driver to miss three races in 2020.
Dave Musial
also took the top step of the podium, but in the Trofeo Pirelli AM category, setting up what will likely be the most competitive class in Ferrari Challenge competition. Lets listen to the drivers as they discuss their race.