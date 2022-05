Spa-Francorchamps 12 settembre 2020

It is not only Roger Grouwels and Michael Simoncic who take the microphones at the end of the first race of the weekend in Coppa Shell. James Weiland, who produced some masterful overtaking and an excellent Christian Kinch, also talk about their feelings after the Coppa Shell podium, while the leader of the general standings “Alex Fox” and Willem Van der Vorm focus on the Coppa Shell Am race.