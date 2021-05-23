Charles Whittall continues his Challenge Journey

Charles Whittall (Ferrari of Central Florida) started the 2021 season with a bang and a podium finish in the first race of the 2021 season at Virginia International Raceway back in March. Since then, the Coppa Shell driver has enjoyed consistent results with a pair of fifth place finishes, once at VIR and again at Sonoma. In a class that has featured four different winners from five races to date, the Coppa Shell category has been immensely competitive, and Whittall has been right in the middle of it and most importantly, enjoying every minute of it.

