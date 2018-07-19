19 luglio 2018

Brno, 19 July 2018 - The Ferrari Challenge Europe is all set for its fifth round of the season this weekend, returning to the Czech Republic for the first time since 2014. The new 488 Challenge thus makes its debut on one of Europe’s most beautiful and challenging tracks, with its varying gradients, curves and two thrilling accelerations. Three of the four categories are still up for grabs, but this weekend could be key for a number of competitors. For some of them the goal will be to try to wrap things up in Barcelona in September, so they can just focus on winning the world title in the Finali Mondiali at Monza in November. Trofeo Pirelli. In the Trofeo Pirelli the fight for first place is between the young Nicklas Nielsen, five-time winner this season with the 488 Challenge of Formula Racing, and the experienced Bjorn Grossmann (Octane 126), with two victories in 2018. The German driver previously raced in Brno in 2014 and could make his experience count on such a complex track. Grossman has competed in 141 races and collected 40 wins. The Dane currently leads by 19 points. Third place sees another point-to-point duel, this time between Jens Liebhauser (Formula Racing) on 63 points and Alessandro Vezzoni (Rossocorsa-Pellin Racing) on 60. In the Trofeo Pirelli, Singaporean Sean Hudspeth (Formula Racing) is making his debut at Brno. Trofeo Pirelli Am. The Am class of the Trofeo Pirelli is the clearest in terms of the standings. Chris Froggatt (Ferrari GB - HR Owen) leads with 144 points against Fabienne Wohlwend (Octane 126) on 87. The British driver can afford to race conservatively, while the woman from Liechtenstein can only attack and indeed has won the last three races. Froggatt's teammate, John Sawbridge, is just six points behind her. This class also sees the return of Robert Pergl, absent from the series since 2015. Coppa Shell. The situation is very open in the Coppa Shell where there are three drivers separated by just 16.5 points. Eric Cheung of Formula Racing leads the group, having won three of the last four races. His closest pursuer is Erich Prinoth (Ineco-MP Racing) who, after the one-two in Round 1 at Mugello, has had a few ups and downs with just one podium position, at Silverstone. Swiss driver Christophe Hurni (Team Zenith Sion-Lausanne) is in third, after a win at Silverstone and numerous podiums. Coppa Shell Am. Just two points separate the two stars of the Coppa Shell Am, Ingvar Mattsson (Scuderia Autoropa) and Murat Cuhadaroglu (Kessel Racing) on 111 and 109 respectively. The Swede has three wins and three podiums under his belt, while the Turk has matched him aside from the zero points in Race 2 at Silverstone. As usual, the races will be held on Saturday and Sunday at 12.50 pm (Trofeo Pirelli) and 3.35 pm (Coppa Shell).