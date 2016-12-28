28 dicembre 2016

Maranello, 28 December 2016 – Ferrari.com concludes the 2016 Ferrari Challenge APAC season review with the third episode. Today we talk about Coppa Shell and Coppa Gentlemen. Dominator. While in the other two classes the title have been in the balance to the last, the Coppa Shell was dominated by Liang Wang, who sealed things with a round to spare at Fuji, in October. The highly talented Chinese driver started the season with an amazing brace on the challenging Suzuka circuit. After the round in Abu Dhabi Wang led the standings with three wins out of four races and strengthened his lead with a second and a third place in the two races at Shanghai. In Sepang the driver of the 458 Challenge EVO No. 196 set himself up for the title with another double victory, which was followed by a second place in Singapore Race-1 won by Yuan Yang. Sky with no limits. Not even a blank in Race-2, won by Sky Chen, did him much harm. So Wang was in a position to finish things off at Fuji. He won Race-1 and in Race-2, with the title already in the bag, enjoyed the luxury of letting his teammate Jia Xu win in his one-make Ferrari debut. Coppa Gentlemen. Race-1 at Fuji also saw a first career podium for Australia’s Paul Montague, an achievement made even sweeter because it allowed this driver to seal the Gentlemen’s Cup for the over-55s.