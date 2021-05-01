First triumph for Olander

Swedish racer Joakim Olander got to break Giuseppe Ramelli’s positive streak, who had clinched twin victories in the opening round at Monza. The Scuderia Autoropa driver, in his maiden Ferrari Challenge season, claimed the honours in Coppa Shell Am Race 1 at Spielberg at the end of a thrill-packed race that went down to the wire.

"It's absolutely fantastic” said an excited Olander immediately after realizing he had won Race 1. “I am in my first year in this championship and I have already achieved a win. I had the opportunity to do well and I didn't let it pass me by, even though, as a result of a penalty meted out at the Monza race, I had been forced to start further back on the grid. I collided with an opponent early on, but fortunately I was able to continue. Too bad that we had to finish the race behind the Safety Car.”