09 luglio 2017

Oyama, 9th July 2017 – The fourth round of the 2017 Asia Pacific Ferrari Challenge came to a close today under warm and sunny conditions with track temperatures at a high of 40 degree Celsius at Fuji Speedway. The 35 drivers in the field once again showcased pure driving exhilaration during Race 2. Trofeo Pirelli. The race provided lots of drama when it got off to a chaotic start as Yanbing Xing from China spun in the middle of turn 5 and had contact with a few cars. This triggered the safety car for the first four laps and the race restarted after that. Today’s pole position went to newcomer Louis Prette from Italy. Prette lead the race from start to finish and stood on top of the podium steps as his father Philippe, winner of Race 1, beamed with pride. This win got him onto the standings board but his father, Philippe, is still the leader with 123 points after Fuji round. The younger Prette beat Angelo Negro from Italy, who is now second on the standings with 98 points. Finishing third place in the race was Huilin Han from China. Trofeo Pirelli AM. The race was just as competitive for the Trofeo Pirelli AM drivers. With Tiger Wu from Chinese Taipei once again leading his group, there was a tight battle for first and second places with Ken Seto of Japan, with only a gap of 2.511seconds between the two at the finishing line. Wu finished first and Seto second. With Xing out of the race after the collision, Wu’s win has propelled him to the top of the standings in his class. Coppa Shell. Eric Zang from China found success for the second time in the Coppa Shell Class. With a valiant race drive, he maintained his lead in his class throughout his race and powered to victory, with Grant Baker from New Zealand finishing second. David Dicker, also from New Zealand, settled for a third place finish. Baker also captured the Gentlemen Cup while Kanthicha Chimsiri from Thailand took the Ladies’ Cup. Trofeo Pirelli 458. It was the second win in a row for Martin Berry from Australia when he found himself at the top of the podium once again. Berry started first in his class, lead the way throughout the race and steered his Ferrari 458 Challenge EVO to his fifth win of the season. Berry beat Tsuyoshi Adachi from Japan, who finished by a wide 20.826 seconds behind him, while Paul Wong from Hong Kong, finished third. Berry now leads the standings in his class. Schedule. The next round of the Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific will be held at Sepang in Malaysia from 25th – 27th August. [playlist4me id="9db5da32-5e7e-474a-99ff-8f2a361191ca"]