Ferrari Challenge rookie, Christian Brunsborg, needed only three races to claim his first series win. The triumph came in Trofeo Pirelli Am Race 1 at Spielberg, Austria.

“Maybe I put the brakes and tyres under too much stress in an effort to fend off the opponents and edge away, while taking a few risks in the process. Fortunately, after a radio communication from the pits, I was able to regain the focus and finish the race with a win.”