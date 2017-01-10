10 gennaio 2017

Maranello, 10 January 2017 - The Britcar Championship saw several Ferrari crews play starring roles, with plenty of podium finishes and good races. However, it was FF Corse and the Wilds family that ruled the roost in Class 2. Former BRM F1 driver Mike and son Anthony enjoyed an almost perfect season which saw them best in the category at the wheel of a 458 Challenge EVO that again showed all its class not just in the single-make championships but also against other manufacturers. The Wilds began their winning streak at Snetterton with an amazing victory and continued with a second place at Donington Park, behind teammates Leyton Clarke and Simon Atkinson. The run culminated with wins at Thruxton and Silverstone, when there was a splendid Ferrari hat trick with Clarke-Atkinson seconds ahead of Bonamy Grimes and Charlie Hollings. Class 2. Grimes and Johnny Mowlem won the final race at Brands Hatch in Class 2 followed in Invitational Class 2 by Matt Lebreton, Neil Garnham and Rob Young with the 360 Challenge of WDC Racing. Garnham and Young were also second at Silverstone early in the season. Calum Lockie and David Mason had a wonderful year in Class 1 with the 458 Italia GT3 of FF Corse, which took second at Thruxton, and third at Croft followed by another second at Silverstone.