Bertolini, 500 tests to make history

Figures are important in a driver's life, especially during race weekends. However, some statistics are special but unrelated to competition. For Andrea Bertolini, 500 is a number that takes on a particular, unique meaning. On 9 July, the Italian driver completed his 500th Ferrari Formula 1 shake down in the 375 F1. The Scuderia chose to mark this special weekend on the 70th anniversary of the first of its 238 Formula 1 victories, which came on 9 July 1951 at Silverstone courtesy of Argentinean José Froilàn Gonzàlez in a 375 F1.
An official GT racing driver, the Italian has nine international motor racing titles to his name. His career has taken him from being the youngest test driver for Ferrari's GT road cars to developing some of the Prancing Horse's most successful GT racing cars. Bertolini has taken the wheel of almost every single car built at Maranello.
We have recorded five special interviews with Andrea to learn more about the man, the driver, and the test driver to celebrate this extraordinary achievement.