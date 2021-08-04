Bertolini 500: Fiorano and the perfect single-seater

In the second episode celebrating Andrea Bertolini’s 500th F1 Clienti single-seater test drive, the Italian driver takes us on a tour of the secrets of Fiorano and describes the perfect single-seater.

The unique privilege of driving all of Scuderia Ferrari’s most important Formula 1 cars, discovering their details and features, gives Bertolini the unique point of view of someone who has held the steering wheel with the Prancing Horse at its centre. This experience is the starting point for the second part of the extended interview with Andrea to mark his 500th test drive at Fiorano.