After five hundred tests, Andrea Bertolini has an infinite number of anecdotes to tell. Indeed, it would probably take him many days just to recount some of his interesting facts and stories about the F1 Clienti single-seater testing sessions. In this video, the third episode of the series dedicated to him, we have condensed the more unusual ones and combined them with the unique story of some of the most successful cars in the history of the Scuderia Ferrari from his privileged vantage point.