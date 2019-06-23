Baker unbeatable at Snetterton

Jason Baker made it four successes out of four races confirming his supremacy in the Ferrari Challenge UK which disputed its second round this weekend at the Snetterton circuit. The driver from the Dick Lovett Swindon team commanded Trofeo Pirelli, while Gary Redman triumphed in Coppa Shell.

Trofeo Pirelli. In the opening stages of the race Baker broke away from his adversaries, turning out a series of high-speed laps, the fastest of which registered 1:54.168. The only rival capable of keeping pace was once again Jamie Clarke, however on this occasion, the Stratstone Manchester driver had his work cut out to stay in the slipstream of his adversary. Further behind the two, there were few shake-ups in the standings, although Henry Simmons did stage a thrilling comeback, clawing his way up to eighth final spot. After fending off the attacks from Marrs and Wood in the opening stages of the race, Josh Kirkwood-Jones finished the thirty-minute race with a well-deserved Race-2 podium, improving considerably on yesterday’s sixth final place. The chequered flag likewise favoured the fine performance of Wayne Marrs, as well as putting an end to the battle for fifth position fought out by Jon Wood, Paul Hogarth and Martin Smith.

Coppa Shell. Gary Redman commanded Race-2 ahead of Toby Flannagan (Maranello Sales) and Alex Moss (Graypaul Birmingham). The Graypaul Nottingham driver led off from the pole position he had obtained in the morning session. There was never much dispute about the result, however there were no shortage of duels taking place further down the field, in particular the one involving Richard Guy, Alex Moss, Toby Flannagan and David Grover. The quartet scraped from the very first metres of the race in a constant jostle of changed positions, the hostilities only letting up as the chequered flag fell. Behind the winner was the leader in the overall standings Toby Flannagan, with Alex Moss coming home third. Mark McAllister performed well on the day, posting fourth ahead of David Grover, while Richard Guy, sixth at the finish line saw hopes of top honours fade in the final stretches of the race.

Standings and next dates. In the Trofeo Pirelli, Jason Baker lies in top overall spot with 88 points while in the Coppa Shell, Toby Flannagan holds the number one spot with 61. The third round of the Ferrari Challenge UK is scheduled from the 19th to 21st July on the Croft circuit.