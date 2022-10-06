At Mugello the Ferrari Challenge Europe heads towards the Finali

The month of the Ferrari Finali Mondiali, due to take place from 25 to 31 October at Imola’s Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, will first see the penultimate round of the European series of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, on the track this weekend at Mugello. The competition remains wide open in all the classes in the run-up to what promises to be a thrill-packed showdown between the title contenders. The European championship will feature a 46-strong field of 488 Challenge Evo cars, with a further nine entries in the APAC series for the third leg of the season in Tuscany.

Trofeo Pirelli. French driver Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx) arrives in Scarperia with 161 points in the overall standings, the result of eight wins, with four on the spin in the two most recent rounds at Hockenheim and Silverstone, plus eight pole positions and 10 fastest laps. John Wartique (FML – D2P), 39 points behind, and Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) on 54 and still mathematically in contention, will try to put an end to her charge towards the season title.

In the Am class, another French driver is just a step away from from the title. Seasoned driver Ange Barde (SF Côte d'Azur Cannes - IB FAST) was unable to celebrate the victory at Silverstone due to a luckless second round and the simultaneous win of an indomitable Marco Pulcini (Al Tayer Motors). The two contenders, now 56 points apart, are the only ones still in the running for the championship, but there will be no shortage of thrilling rivalry between all the participants involved.

Coppa Shell. Franz Engstler (Scuderia GT), making his debut in the series this year, leads the standings on 138 points, thanks to a run of improving performances and winning the last four races in a row. Behind him, Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo – Herter Racing), 35 points adrift, will try to stage a comeback, while the Polish driver Roman Ziemian (FML – D2P), third on 99, is determined to get into the battle with the German challengers. Not yet out of the title race is Manuela Gostner (CDP – MP Racing), fourth on 83 points.

The competition is even more open in the Am class, with leader of the standings Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport – Herter Racing) just 17 points ahead of Christian Herdt-Wipper (Saggio München) and 21 clear of Martinus Richter (MERTEL Motorsport Racing), winner of Race-2 at Silverstone in September. Twenty-six points separate Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa), fourth, from the top of the table, while Andrea König (Scuderia GT) is still in the running on 44.

APAC. A Rosso Scuderia duel is underway at the top of the Trofeo Pirelli Am standings, which currently sees Yudai Uchida leading Nobuhiro Imada by just two points.

Equally tight is the Coppa Shell battle between Kanji Yagura (Cornes Osaka), three points ahead of Kazuyuki Yamaguchi (Cornes Osaka). In the Am series, Shigeru Kamiue (European Version) lies fourth just three points behind the leader and will try to capitalise on the absence of current leader Andrew Moon (FMK) and Ryuichi Kunihiro (M Auto) in a bid to clinch the leadership.

Programme. The first timed practice of the Coppa Shell is scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m., while Race-1 will get underway at 2.20 pm. The Trofeo Pirelli, which will also feature drivers from the APAC series on the track, starts with qualifying at 12 p.m., with Race 1 kicking off at 3.30 p.m. Identical times are scheduled for Sunday. In Italy, Saturday's races will be broadcast on SkySport Formula 1 from 2.15 p.m. and 3.25 p.m.; the two scheduled practices will take place on Sunday at the same times.